Tesla ordered to pay $ 137 million to racist ex-employee

The company admitted that the mood was “not perfect” in the Fremont plant where the employee worked.

A California jury on Monday ordered the Tesla car company to pay a black ex-employee $ 137 million in damages for turning a blind eye to the racism suffered by the man at a factory in the group, according to media reports. Americans.

Read alsoIdris Elba: “The aim of this collection is to help people directly affected by oppression, racism and inequality”

Hired through a recruitment agency, Owen Diaz worked as a freight elevator operator between June 2015 and July 2016 at the electric vehicle manufacturer’s Fremont (California) plant, where he suffered racist slurs and a work environment. hostile, according to court documents. During the trial, Owen Diaz explained that African Americans at the factory, where his son also worked, were regularly victims of racist nicknames and disparagement.

“Tesla’s progressive image was a facade hiding the retrograde and demeaning treatment of its African-American employees”, According to the complaint. Owen Diaz claimed that despite complaints to the hierarchy, Tesla did not react to end the usual racism.





SEE ALSO – Discover “Tesla Bot”, Elon Musk’s new metallic humanoid robot project

The San Francisco federal court jury awarded Owen Diaz $ 136.9 million on Monday, according to Bloomberg News, citing one of the plaintiff’s attorneys, Lawrence Organ. “We are just happy that the jury has seen the truth and set a sum that will hopefully push TeslaTo act, Lawrence Organ told the Washington Post.

Read alsoTesla’s sparkle benefits a myriad of start-ups

On the Tesla side, vice president of human resources, Valerie Capers Workman, admitted that the mood was “no perfect“At the Fremont plant, where other employees testified to having”regularly heard racist insults“, Including the word”nigger“(“Negro“). According to her, these employees said that “most of the time they thought that this language was used in a friendly way and in general by African-American colleagues“.