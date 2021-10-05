Tesla ordered to pay former employee $ 137 million

It is customary to say that it is better to avoid legal proceedings in the United States as the judgments can be severe in case of loss of the lawsuit. This is why agreements prior to the start of the procedure are commonplace across the Atlantic. But while Tesla employees are encouraged not to make internal conflicts public, this is a big deal.

The federal court in San Francisco has ordered Tesla to pay 136.9 million dollars to a former employee who worked in the Fremont factory between 2015 and 2016. The person concerned was the victim of racist insults within the factory : “Tesla’s progressive image was a facade hiding the retrograde and demeaning treatment of its African-American employees“specifies Owen Diaz’s complaint.





This somewhat peculiar procedure was successful for a very specific reason: Diaz had not signed the agreement asking employees not to make disputes public and to settle everything internally. By not signing this document, Owen Diaz was thus able to legally initiate proceedings against Tesla.

The compensation breaks down as follows: $ 130 million in punitive damages, and $ 6.9 million for the “emotional distress” experienced by the plaintiff. Which evoked a “hostile” climate in the company, with racist tags in the locker rooms, and work colleagues who asked certain employees to “return to Africa“. This sentence concretely punishes Tesla for not having acted and especially for not having taken into account the complaints of Owen Diaz to his hierarchy.