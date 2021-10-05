Texan separatists dream of Texit

DECRYPTION – The nationalist movement plays on the feeling, very present in the population of the State, of occupying a special place in history.

Special Envoy to San Antonio

For Daniel Miller, the current times have never been so favorable to his plans for independence from Texas. President of the TNM (Texas Nationalist Movement), the Texan nationalist movement that he helped found in 2005, Miller saw in the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union the confirmation of what he had always believed possible, and an example to learn from. Brexit gave him the slogan he needed, and the title of his program book: Texit or why and how Texas will leave the Union. He also indicated to him the path to follow: that of the popular referendum.

“We live at a time in history when people are asking for their independenceMiller explains. “All over the world, in Scotland, Catalonia, Kurdistan, but also elsewhere, people want to govern themselves, and no longer be governed by technocratic and distant bureaucraciesHe said.

A place apart

Massive physique, but affable manners, Miller is not at all an extremist or