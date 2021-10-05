The 100 whales about to hit Bitcoin

Soon the song of the crypto-whales? – While some early-stage institutions are already starting to embrace decentralized finance (DeFi), a large majority of them are still reluctant to take their big plunge into the cryptosphere. A situation that could well change radically next year, since for the first time, a majority of these big whales announce themselves ready to bet on Bitcoin (BTC).

The growth of Bicoin and cryptos attracts more and more

After the bull run investors individuals on the cryptocurrencies of 2017, the current bullish movement that began at the end of 2020 was clearly initiated by thepurchase of derivative products cryptos, such as Bitcoin futures or Grayscale fund shares. In other words: this increase was generated in large part by thearrival of the first investors institutional.

However, according to a recent survey commissioned by the investment fund Nickel Digital Asset Management, big lagging fish are also seriously considering taking the plunge.

Among institutional investors who are not not yet exposed cryptocurrencies, 62% of them plan to finally invest in the sector, from the year 2022.

Whether they come from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany or the United Arab Emirates, all the investors surveyed (50 wealth managers and 50 institutional investors) seem to have good reasons to bet on crypto-assets:

The reason given most often, precisely in 47% of cases, is the prospect of long term growth cryptocurrency capital;

of cases, is the prospect of cryptocurrency capital; 44% do it by mimicry , because they admit that more and more companies and fund managers are investing in digital assets, which strengthens their own confidence in this asset class;

do it by , because they admit that companies and fund managers are investing in digital assets, which strengthens their own in this asset class; 41% believe that it is because the regulatory environment surrounding cryptos has improved and clarified ;

believe that it is because the surrounding cryptos has ; 34% even think it is a good inflation protection.

>> Your first bitcoins in a few minutes? Register on Binance <<





Cryptocurrencies earn their title of nobility

Gone are the days when cryptos were (de) considered at best only a speculative casino game. They now count, not only as a full asset class, but what is more is very attractive by its growth potential, among other qualities.

Henry howell, head of business development at Nickel Digital, believes that the evolution of these trends, highlighted by this survey, will itself “Fuel growth” of the crypto market with “professional and sophisticated” investors.

“There is no doubt that the crypto-asset market is increasingly normalizing within the institutional and wealth management sectors. This is due to several factors, including strong market performance despite the Covid crisis, more established investors and companies endorsing the market, and improved infrastructure and regulatory framework for the industry. “ Henry howell

If institutional investors, who have not yet bet in cryptos, could logically look, at least initially, on Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) which dominate the market, other projects could also do well. In fact, there are indications that very wealthy investors are starting to take a keen interest in altcoins, such as Cardano (ADA) or Solana (SOL).

If at the end of this article you are still not convinced of the vital importance of taking the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency train, let’s leave good friends: nothing and no one will succeed! Failing that, don’t wait any longer to prepare for the future by going to register on the Binance platform, THE absolute reference in the sector (affiliate link).