“The 12 blows of noon”: Bruno eliminated from the game of TF1 after a historic record of 252 participations

A victory on the wire. Opposed to Loris in the round “The fatal blow”, Bruno, the champion of the “12 blows of noon”, fell within 12 seconds on a question relating to the head of government under the Fourth Republic. “He climbed from Clapiers in the Hérault. He made Bruno fall loyally and Loris becomes the master of noon!“exclaimed an ecstatic Jean-Luc Reichmann. Loris even apologized for beating Bruno and expressed his honor at the idea of ​​succeeding such a champion.

Read also TV DSK accuses “Cash investigation” of “lying”, Elise Lucet answers him

TV Périco Légasse dézingue Bernard Tapie: “We do not give the name of a thug to a …

TV

Leïla Kaddour: “I’m not laughing during the tribute to Bernard Tapie on France 2”



The candidate of all records

“You have broken all records!“, reminded the host of the game to his star candidate. Bruno therefore leaves” The 12 blows of noon “with a jackpot amounting to 1,026,107 euros, a mixture of money and gifts. 252nd participation of the one who was nicknamed “Fifou Dingo”. The champion had to his credit 92 master strokes and 9 stars. “All good things come to an end“, commented for his part the main interested. puremedias.com suggests that you review this sequence.

The million euro had not been won in a game show in France since 2004. It was during the participation of Marie Friedel in “Who wants to win millions?” which had won the jackpot of the program then hosted by Jean-Pierre Foucault on TF1. With his jackpot that exceeds this sum of 2,000 euros, Bruno therefore enters history by becoming the person who won the largest sum in a French game show. He previously broke the world record for game show appearances and the world record for solo wins in a game show.