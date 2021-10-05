The 12 Coups de midi: Bruno eliminated after 252 participations

A dramatic turn in “Les 12 coups de midi”! After 252 participations, the midday master Bruno was eliminated. He will therefore put his title on the line and leave his place to a new candidate …

This is news that we did not expect! This Tuesday, September 5, 2021, Bruno was eliminated from the show “Les 12 coups de midi”. If he will therefore have to give way to a new candidate and put his title back on the line, Bruno will however leave with a nice pot. Indeed, the candidate has won no less than 1,026,107 euros, nearly 100,000 euros more than the champion Eric, who left him with 921,316 euros in June 2020.

Note that it was more than nine months that Bruno was at the head of the program broadcast on TF1. Fifou Dingo as we liked to call him on the plateau took part in nearly 252 shows. If he marked the history of gaming and French television, it is because he succeeded 92 master strokes and won nine mysterious stars. Now master of noon, Loris will have to do better than Bruno if he too wishes to remain in the annals of the show. One thing is certain: there will be work to do.

The 12 blows of noon: Bruno eliminated, what will he do with his winnings?

With the biggest jackpot ever won in the history of television, Bruno has enough to make many of his dreams come true. If he initially wants to make financial investments, the young man also wants to travel. “The first big trip I’m going to do is with my cousin and his girlfriend in October. We’re going to Orlando, Florida to do the theme parks. ” he told Télé Star. But that’s not all: he will have to manage the nine cars he won and all the stock of household appliances. “I keep some, sell others. I sell some to relatives because it makes me happy.” he had specified. One thing is certain, the former noon master will now have something to take care of!

