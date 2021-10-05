The 128 GB version of the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G drops below 200 euros

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is an entry-level smartphone recently arrived at Xiaomi, which offers very good value for money without neglecting good technical characteristics. If the 6 + 128 GB version is usually 229 euros, at the moment it is less than 200 euros on the Rue du Commerce site.

The manufacturer Xiaomi has continued to surprise us this year, in particular by presenting a slew of smartphones almost every month. Some caught our attention, like the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro. The latter is positioned at the entry level, but with ever more advanced characteristics at a contained price. Released a few months ago, it is already getting more interesting thanks to this promotion.

The takeaways of the Poco M3 Pro

A 90 Hz Full HD + LCD screen

A large 5,000 mAh battery

The main 48-megapixel sensor

The powerful Dimensity 700 5G chip

If its launch price was 229 euros, the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone (6 + 128 GB) becomes cheaper thanks to an immediate discount of 30 euros, and goes to 199 euros only on the Rue du Commerce site.

The fake twin of the Redmi Note 10 5G

Apart from their common technical sheet, the Poco M3 Pro differs greatly from the Redmi Note 10 5G, starting with its design. In fact, side by side, it is clearly two rooms, two atmospheres. We are dealing with a look that changes from the ordinary, more colorful, going from sparkling yellow or even a darker midnight blue for the Poco range – don’t panic, there is also a more discreet black color. To continue in the second and last difference between these two smartphones, it is at the level of the photo module which is different, where we can see the Poco logo on the back that stands out the most.

Efficient and convincing for this price bracket

But when we take a closer look at the technical sheet of the smartphone in the Poco range, it takes exactly that of the Redmi Note 10 5G, but for less. We find the same format, with dimensions of 161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92 mm for a weight of 190 grams. On the front, the two smartphones offer a 6.5-inch LCD screen displaying a Full HD + definition of 2400 x 1080 pixels, with a rate of refresh ranging from 30 to 90 Hz, in order to save battery. Moreover, about the autonomy, we find the same imposing 5000 mAh battery, which should keep the Poco M3 Pro two whole days without problem. In addition, the supplied charger reaches 22.5W to take advantage of fast charging via the USB-C port. There is also a 3.5mm jack for plugging in earphones or headphones as well as a micro SD to expand the storage capacity.





To operate efficiently, the Poco M3 Pro is also powered by the Dimensity 700 5G chip from MediaTek with 4 or 6 GB of RAM depending on the model chosen. This configuration offers good daily performance and will be effective to run your favorite applications without too much difficulty, but do not rely on this smartphone to play 3D games, you will not be able to launch Fortnite. Thanks to this chip, the phone takes advantage of the 5G network – a good point for this price bracket.

A decent camera without too much glitter

Finally, on the photo side, not surprisingly the Poco M3 Pro is also composed of a main sensor of 48 megapixels, a depth sensor of 2 megapixels and a macro sensor, also of 2 megapixels. The frustration is the same as on the Redmi Note 10 5G, the absence of the ultra wide angle is felt and the smartphone lacks versatility. However, the main sensor is efficient and offers decent shots in most situations with good light conditions.

