The 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine has something to do with chili peppers

HEALTH – The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded this Monday, October 4 to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, for their discovery on “receptors for temperature and touch”.

The laureates succeed Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice, 2020 Nobel Prize for Medicine, awarded for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.

Feeling cold or hot to the touch is a part of everyday life, but how does the brain perceive these temperature changes when touched? This is the question answered by David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, based in particular on capsaicin, one of the essential components of chili.

As the Nobel Committee reminds us, the relationship between the outside world and the brain via our senses is a vast subject. In 1944, the Nobel Prize for Medicine rewarded work on the different sensory nerves capable of distinguishing different stimuli, such as a painful touch or not.





But that did not make it possible to understand how the temperature to the touch was converted into electrical impulses in the nervous system, recalls the Nobel committee.

Concrete applications

In the 1990s, David Julius therefore tried to find out more by analyzing the effect produced by red chili peppers on our mouths. By analyzing millions of DNA fragments allowing genes linked to sensory neurons, they spotted only one that reacted to capsaicin, which makes up red chili pepper. By going a little further, the researchers managed to understand how this gene reacted to chili peppers, a bit like a heat sensor.

Ardem Patapoutian, for his part, worked on our relationship to touch and the pressure exerted, looking here also for the link between touch and the nervous system. The gene behind this receptor was discovered not with chili pepper, but by touching cells with a tiny pipette. Two specific genes have thus been identified.

While this may sound abstract, it should be understood that these findings are important for medical research. Thus, it is now possible to better understand the origin of diseases, including several chronic pains.

After the Nobel Prize in Medicine, physics will follow on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded on Friday in Oslo. The Bank of Sweden Prize in Economics in Memory of Alfred Nobel, created in 1968 on the occasion of the institution’s centenary, ended the season on Monday 11 October.

