the actress looks back on her “very heavy” meeting with Brad Pitt

How would you react if you met a huge star? Audrey Lamy already has the answer. Alexandra’s sister, who became known in particular for her role in the seriesM6, Scenes of households, was the guest of Media Culture on Europe 1 this Monday, October 4. The opportunity for her to come back on many anecdotes and in particular on her meeting with Brad Pitt.

It is also thanks to her sister that the actress was able to see with her own eyes one of her idols. “He accompanied his wife, so ‘Angie’, who presented his film. And it’s my sister calling me and saying “Look, I’m going to the premiere of Angelina Jolie’s movie, do you want to come?” There might be Brad Pitt. “I answer him directly “What!” Obviously ! “As much to say to you that the excitement was at the maximum”.

As surprising as it may seem, Audrey Lamy therefore meets her idol but, on top of that, manages to take a photo with him … Or rather, tries to make one: “I went there and then I was obviously hoping for a photo. But it’s complicated, there are 75 people around Brad Pitt. I still manage to have a photo with my sister. At first, she tries to take a picture of me but makes a video ”…

It was at this time that the one who was revealed by Scènes de Ménages entered a “Very heavy phase”. Trying by all means to take again a cliché with Brad ‘: “Oh no, I was wrong, it’s a video, wait! Brad, can you come back? “, she recalls. Before adding: “So we were super heavy but at the same time, I didn’t care. What I wanted was my photo. So I really put myself in the shoes of the fans who can sometimes take up a lot of space. What I wanted was my photo. And you can see the photo of Brad Pitt and I, I have 75,000 teeth so happy, happy with pleasure ”.

Despite that “Heaviness”, Audrey Lamy has succeeded in her goal and having a photo with Brad Pitt is well worth all the discomfort in the world.





