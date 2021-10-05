the actress of the Mysteries of love discusses her recent breakup, difficult to live (VIDEO)

Guest of The moment of luxury, the actress of Mysteries of Love Elsa Esnoult, confided in a hint about her romantic situation, coming back frankly to a recent breakup from which she suffered.
Elsa Esnoult is very discreet about her private life. The famous actress of Mysteries of lover, who is also very successful as a singer, is a guest on Jordan De Luxe’s show on Star TV, this Monday October 4, 2021. The opportunity for the host to cook a little the actress of the series AB Production, in order to know a little more about her sentimental life… But the young woman does not really tend to pour out for hours on this kind of subject so easily: “This is something that I want to give myself the right to keep to myself“, she explained, kicking in touch when the presenter asks her if she is single:”I would just say that everything is fine, at the moment and that we will see the future!“
“It hurts a little“
If Jordan De Luxe, does not fail to return to the charge on several occasions, even launching names of potential partner, like Anthony Colette, with whom she had evolved in Dance with the stars sur TF1 (and which also made an appearance in The Mysteries of Love), Elsa Esnoult does not drop a single word. But the actress, who justified this shyness, to add: “I can have, too, a story that also ended not so long ago. Like everyone else, we are together, we separate and that’s it. It happens to the whole world (…) Even if I wanted to say one day: Today I am happy, etc. ‘, I think that the day I have something to announce officially, yes I think I would say it“, granted the interpreter of Fanny, explaining that she had to wait to be sure of the person:”because otherwise I will be unhappy to have shown someone“. Even revealing a little of his state of mind after leaving his previous relationship:”I felt disappointment. So from the moment you are disappointed, it hurts a bit, but hey it’s not… I admit that I was disappointed, that’s a whole. But here it happens.“
“We can have little annoyances“
After these confidences, the host of The moment of luxury also questioned her guest to find out if this breakup had resulted in her recent weight loss: “No, but it can help … It’s a whole. We can have small annoyances, even at work, yes sometimes. It may have mixed with other things that grabbed my head as well. Because I am only a human being and I have feelings like all living beings on this Earth …“, finally confides Elsa Esnoult.