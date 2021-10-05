The anger of Indian peasants takes a political turn

At the Gazipur Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border during a strike by farmers protesting against central government agricultural reforms in Ghaziabad on September 27, 2021. SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP

The accident may mark a turning point in the peasant revolt in India, which has lasted for over a year, the longest protest since independence in 1947. Nine people, including four farmers, were killed on Sunday October 3 , during a demonstration in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, and about 15 demonstrators were injured. They had gathered to protest against the visit of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ajay Mishra, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of State.

The facts remain to be clarified. According to the farmers, the demonstrators were hit and run over by cars from a convoy of activists from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who came to greet the minister. Among the victims were also a journalist and four members of the convoy. This tragedy rekindled the anger of the farmers, especially since the farmers assure that the minister’s son was in one of the vehicles which mowed theirs. A complaint has been filed against him.





Opposition figures arrested

Fearful of being overwhelmed, the regional government led by Hindu nationalist monk Yogi Adityanath has banned rallies, shut down the Internet, shut down roads to Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, and arrest opposition figures who were trying to get there to assure the peasants of their support.

Among them, Priyanka Gandhi, the daughter of the assassinated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who will be a candidate in the next regional elections in Uttar Pradesh to try to overthrow Adityanath. She was arrested around 4 a.m. on the night of Sunday to Monday while she was going to meet the families of the victims. In a video posted to social media, the secretary general of the Congress Party, the main opposition party, is seen sweeping a room in which she has been taken into custody.

Another regional opposition leader, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, was also arrested; he stated that the inhabitants of Uttar Pradesh “Had enough of the repression” of the BJP and called for the resignation of Adityanath, known to embody the face of extreme Hinduism and reign through terror, especially against Muslims.

In a gesture of appeasement, the latter promised money, as every time there is a tragedy in his State: 4.5 million rupees (52,000 euros) for each victim’s family, 1 million rupees (11,500 euros) for injured farmers. A retired High Court judge is expected to investigate the violence.

