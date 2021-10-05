The Arc de Triomphe packed by Christo, it’s over: ten images of the teardown

After two weeks of exhibition, the 25,000 m2 of fabric that wrapped the Arc de Triomphe according to the project of Christo and Jeanne-Claude, both deceased before its finalization, began to be removed on Monday … under the amused gaze of the Parisians and tourists, who have not failed to immortalize the moment with their smartphone.

Like spider-men, the rope access technicians rappelled down the facade of the monument at Place de l’Étoile to undo the huge silver tarpaulins that covered it. During two weeks the public moved in number, in particular during the last weekend when the work was on the program of the White Night 2021. The long-standing project, since it germinated in the mind of the couple of artists as early as 1961, repeatedly rejected, aroused controversy. In a few days, everything will have been dismantled, the tarpaulins and ropes recycled and as for the Pont Neuf, the packed Arc de Triomphe will only be a memory.



1. A plane hits the blue sky. The unpacking of the Arc de Triomphe started on Monday.

LP / Olivier Corsan

2. At the top of the Champs Elysées, tourists cross the avenue to capture the moment in selfie.

LP / Olivier Corsan

3. The rope access technicians began on Monday morning to abseil down the facade of the monument to undo the 25,000 m2 tarpaulin.

LP / Olivier Corsan

4. The site is closed to the public, who must keep a distance.

LP / Olivier Corsan

5. Napoleon, sculpted as a Caesar on the south-eastern pillar, sees the light of day.

LP / Olivier Corsan

6. The tarpaulin and the red ropes, which wrapped the monument, will be recycled.

LP / Olivier Corsan

7. Tourists, rare since confinement, made the detour to Place de l’Étoile so as not to miss the event.

LP / Olivier Corsan

8. Huge nacelles accompany the dismantling. The tarp now looks like huge apartment curtains.

LP / Olivier Corsan

9. The event is sure to be very Instagrammable.

LP / Olivier Corsan

10. In a few hours, all of this will be just a memory.