The Bloctel canvassing blocker is broken

While Bloctel has just changed provider, the service has been down since Friday, October 1.

Phone harassment could start again. The Bloctel opposition list, managed and steered by the Fraud Repression, recently changed service provider while ensuring maintenance. The passing of the torch took place on October 1 and since then, the service is no longer in working order.





According to the magazine en-contact, call center operators and telemarketing specialists found themselves in front of a Bloctel home page indicating that the site is now under maintenance. The DGCCRF indicates that the maintenance operation should last a few days, but gives no restoration date.

For consumers on this list, the risk is that many unsolicited phone calls will resurface, since call centers can no longer know who is on it. It is also not possible to register immediately. “From a legal point of view therefore opens a period of lawlessness since all the appeals that would be or have been issued since this morning are no longer outlawed ” explains in-contact to Figaro.

As a reminder, more than 4 million consumers have registered almost ten million telephone numbers on this list, created in 2016. However, the upsurge in complaints for canvassing by telephone attests to the lack of efficiency of the process. This year again, the debate is heated on this subject and more severe legislative proposals are made, in particular in the Senate.