The cassowary, possible first bird raised by humans

Zoology. With all due respect to the Saint-Cyrians, who named their red and white plume headdress with his name, the cassowary remains first and foremost a bird. An impressive creature, which can reach 75 kg and 1.80 m. Its black feathers almost hold the hair. Its head, brown helmet, green neck, red wattles hanging from its blue neck, seem to come from another era, like a reminder that birds are what remains of dinosaurs. The port and the gait display a real majesty, a quiet strength. “He’s quite shy, says Kristina Douglass of Pennsylvania State University. But if he is attacked, he becomes fierce. Its 12 cm claw, like a dagger, can eviscerate any target. “

An anthropology professor, the researcher has been studying the cohabitation between humans and their environment for years. She particularly looked at the elephant birds of Madagascar, these animals as gigantic as they are harmless, which disappeared in the 19th century.e century. “The New Guinea cassowaries were a fascinating contrast. They have cohabited with humans for tens of thousands of years and are still there. I wanted to understand why. “





To achieve this, his team first looked at the eggs … of ostriches. She thus developed a method to find the date of the outbreak. Because, during incubation, the embryos of the bird draw from the shells the nutrients necessary to constitute the bones, the feathers, the beak … “As time goes by, the shell erodes, changes its structure, she explains. The topography of the surface helps determine the age of the chick when the egg was broken. ”

The technique was then applied to more than a thousand shell fragments, 6,000 to 18,000 years old, found at the archaeological site of Manim, Papua New Guinea. “Many of the eggs had been broken very late, close to the normal hatching date, when the chick was perfectly formed, continues Kristina Douglass. And the most surprising is that this practice is found throughout the period. “

Fingerprint phenomenon

This late harvest makes it possible to rule out the hypothesis of an exclusive consumption of eggs by humans. The absence of burn marks on the shells would not argue in favor of grilled embryos either. Even if no enclosure has been found in Manim, the researchers think they can favor a third scenario. “The hunter-gatherers of these primary forests knew their resources perfectly. They knew where to find the nests, when to collect the eggs, and how to make wise use of them. We therefore believe that they voluntarily harvested the eggs at the final stage of embryonic development in order to hatch them and raise the chicks. “

