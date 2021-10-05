the chiefdom of Guahma says stop vaccination campaigns in the

Mandatory vaccination is getting stuck in New Caledonia and part of the population simply does not adhere to the solution of anti-Covid vaccines. Illustration in Maré, where the great chief of Guahma announces the end of vaccination campaigns in the tribes of his district.

Françoise Tromeur

•

updated on October 5, 2021 at 7:19 p.m.



Make vaccination compulsory for the entire adult population? A month after its adoption and in the midst of a health storm, the chiefdom of Guahma is positioning itself against the measure. In a press release released on Tuesday, October 5, signed by the grand chef Henri Dokucas Naisseline, she “considers that this decision amounts to depriving us of fundamental rights of freedom and respect for human dignity”.

Vaccines questioned

Questioning the anti-Covid vaccine solution that is applied in Caledonia, the chiefdom of Guahma goes further: it “decided to stop vaccination campaigns in the tribes of his district”. Even if she leaves “the choice for people wishing to be vaccinated to do so”. For several weeks, Operation Vacci’tribs has been intervening in particular in the tribes of all the Loyalty Islands in order to increase vaccination coverage in the islands province.