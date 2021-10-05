the city classified as a colonized zone

An adult specimen is a sign of a perennial implantation

Since 2021, the city of Nancy has been the subject of increased surveillance led by the specialized operator. Several operations, particularly in the Haussonville district, have been set up to educate local residents on the right actions to adopt in order to prevent the mosquito from settling in, to neutralize potential breeding sites that may contain mosquito larvae, but also to install adult mosquito traps to detect the possible presence of the black and white streaked insect.

The last checks, carried out in September in the Haussonville district and rue du Maréchal-Oudinot, revealed the presence of adult tiger mosquitoes. According to the ARS, these detections suggest a perennial establishment and development of the species in the neighborhood, and no longer independent introductions by transport. “In addition, the capture of an adult specimen in the Dominique-Alexandre-Godron garden in July indicates a probable development of the species in the Sainte-Catherine Street district. In addition to the undeniable nuisance it causes, it is important to fight against the presence of this mosquito because of the epidemic risk it represents. The tiger mosquito is, in fact, potentially vector of the viruses of Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika ”.

For the Regional Health Agency, these multiple detections of tiger mosquitoes clearly show that the possibility of eliminating the species in the city of Nancy is diminishing and lead “to consider that the mosquito from South-East Asia permanently colonizes the city ”. Under these conditions, the ARS Grand Est has just classified the city as a “colonized zone”.