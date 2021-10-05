the compact profile with extended beds

The trend is towards compactness! The C Series of the French manufacturer Rapido goes even further in its objective of offering a reduced footprint, and this summer presented us the Rapido C50 2022, which we went to discover on site in Mayenne. On the program of this leisure vehicle designed around a Fiat Ducato 2.2 carrier with 140 horsepower as standard: a narrow compact section (only 2.11 m wide!) 6.59 m long, equipped in particular with a bed 140 x 190 cm central as well as a friendly living space that can accommodate up to 5 occupants in complete comfort, thanks to the lounge with L-shaped bench seat and the portfolio table, not to mention the swivel cabin seats and the additional folding seat.

The shortest profile with central bed

Start the slideshow

Rapido C50 (2022) | Our photos of the compact profile +40

Rapido C50 (2022)Photo Credit – Autonews





The Rapido C50 2022 is in fact the shortest compact central bed profile on the market. An asset that does not prevent it from being very welcoming and warm, since the central bed (electrically adjustable in height to 20 cm as an option) is lined with an extra bed of 90 x 188 cm once the living room converted for the night. On the layout side, the C50 benefits from the clever Duo’Space bathroom allowing the shower and toilet combination to be modulated by means of a pivoting partition. The equipment is not left out with a small kitchen offering two burners, as well as a 140 l SLIM refrigerator with bottle drawer. Rapido drives home the point in terms of decoration, with the warm and chic atmosphere offered by the Bellagio or Nacarat furniture, as well as the various optional upholstery. Various optional packs also make it possible to reinforce safety at the wheel as well as the driving assistance systems. Price: from € 57,600.