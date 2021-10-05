The Cour de cassation quashes the conviction of La Poste after the death of a subcontractor

On October 5, 2021, the Court of Cassation overturned La Poste’s appeal conviction to a fine of 60,000 euros for illicit loan of labor. PASCAL PAVANI / AFP

Eight years after the death of a Coliposte subcontractor, the Court of Cassation overturned, Tuesday, October 5, the appeal conviction of La Poste. In 2019, the public company was sentenced at first instance, by the Nanterre court, to a fine of 120,000 euros for illicit loan of labor. The following year, the Versailles Court of Appeal upheld the conviction, but reduced the fine to 60,000 euros.





In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, the Court of Cassation noted that La Poste had been indicted for “Acts of illicit loan of labor and bargaining aimed at a single employee”, but returned to court for facts “Concerning all employees employed as delivery drivers”. The procedure must therefore be “Regularized” and a new trial will have to be held before the Court of Appeal of Versailles, she ruled.

Employee neither declared nor paid, without an employment contract

Seydou Bagaga, a 34-year-old courier of Malian nationality, died on January 8, 2013 after falling in the Seine three weeks earlier in Boulogne-Billancourt (Hauts-de-Seine) while trying to recover a package he had made fall into the river during a delivery on a barge.

The investigation had shown that Mr. Bagaga, who had just obtained his residence permit, was neither declared by his employer DNC Transport, nor paid, and did not have an employment contract. The principal, Coliposte, could not ignore the situation. The investigation had also shown that the regularization of his situation had not been made until an hour after his death.

