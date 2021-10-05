the Court of Auditors is alarmed by the absence of a path to return to equilibrium

After a record during the crisis, the Social Security deficit will remain above 10 billion euros until 2025.

The “hole” in social security, which has grown at a historic level during the health crisis, is here to stay. Even after the crisis is over, it will take time to put things right. And it is this lack of visibility on a return to balance that worries the Court of Auditors, in its annual report on the application of social security financing laws, published on Tuesday.

After a deficit of 35 billion in 2021 – the second largest in the history of Social Security after that of 2020 – the social accounts will remain in the red for a long time, with a deficit exceeding 10 billion euros until 2025 On the one hand, because the pension branch remains structurally in deficit. On the other hand, because if the exceptional health expenses linked to masks, vaccines and tests are set to decrease, the salary enhancement measures and investment in hospitals decided during the “Ségur de la Santé” are , on the other hand perennial