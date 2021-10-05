the dock would have a 4K 60 FPS output … what does that mean?

A YouTuber dismantled the OLED Switch dock. He found an HDMI port capable of broadcasting a signal at 4K 60FPS. What can we deduce from this discovery?

According to the observations of the YouTuber Nintendo Prime, the Nintendo Switch OLED dock is capable of outputting a 4K image at 60 FPS.

The videographer bases his allegations on a dismantling of the dock in question, which he was able to obtain before the official release of the console October 8, 2021. He explains in a video that the dock has an HDMI 2.0 port controller, mandatory to produce 4K / 60FPS. The old dock was equipped with a 1.4 port.

Another interesting detail: the new HDMI cable delivered with the console is also HDMI 2.0 compatible.

So… Is the OLED Switch 4K compatible?

Not really. The console itself, with its Tegra X1 chip based on an ARM architecture, is not able to upscale the image from 1080 to 4K.

The presence of 4K compatible equipment on the dock of the new OLED Switch can therefore lead to three more or less fantastic interpretations, and more or less optimistic about Nintendo’s ambitions:

A future 4K Switch in the boxes?

The first interpretation we can afford is also the most optimistic. Nintendo Prime itself advances this hypothesis.





The existence of a 4K dock could mean that Nintendo, as Bloomberg recently argued, is still working on a 4K compatible Switch Pro, possibly capable of handling DLSS or any other technology.upscaling. Note that Nintendo has twice denied the existence of such a project, very recently.

Some will probably also consider that this 4K HDMI port constitutes proof of an aborted Switch Pro project. The truth is, we don’t know.

4K streaming on the Switch

Since the launch of its console, Nintendo has repeatedly repeated its refusal to make the Nintendo Switch anything other than a device dedicated to gaming. If YouTube has ended up making its way onto the Switch, SVoD platforms do not have no apps in the Nintendo Store.

What is true today may not be true tomorrow. If the streaming of video content in 4K is found in Nintendo tablets, this could explain the presence of a 4K / 60FPS compatible HDMI port. But nothing is less certain, there again.

A 4K compatible HDMI port costs less

The most probable thesis is often the least exciting. This is again the case.

It is quite simply possible that a dock equipped for 4K costs less to produce today than a dedicated 1080p dock. In an era where most TVs are switching to UHD, that wouldn’t be surprising. The same goes for the cable that comes with the console.