the doors are open to vaccinated under many conditio

Since October 1, “fully” vaccinated travelers can enter the sister island without restriction. This is not totally true! A PCR test, negative, carried out 72 hours before boarding, an antigen test on arrival, another within 5 days plus and COVID insurance are required.

Fabrice Floch

October 4, 2021



In the general enthusiasm for the reopening of borders in Mauritius, some important points to be able to enjoy a holiday in the sister island have been overlooked, such as the Air Mauritius website in the section: prepare your trip!

The vaccinated tourist is no longer subject to a “fortnight”. This is the good news! However, to benefit from his or her stay, he or she must present proof of his “complete” vaccination. To embark, the tourist must provide a negative PCR test, carried out 72 hours before taking the plane. Upon arrival, the traveler submits to an antigenic test. The result is transmitted to his smartphone during the day. If it is negative, then he will be able to leave his hotel, his guest room or his reservation, without worry … Well, almost!

Five days later, whether you are at the hotel or where you are staying in a private structure, you have to undergo an antigen test again. If you have a week of vacation, these measures can become a deterrent, especially since you are also required to take out Covid-19 insurance. It is essential, in case of placement in “fortnight” or hospitalization the costs are your responsibility …





Approved vaccines and PCR tests

Mauritius having benefited from donations of vaccines from China, Russia, India and WHO, here is the range of approved products:

AstraZeneca (Covishield), Astra Zeneca (Vaxzevria), Covaxin, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine, Sinopharm, Sputnik and Sinovac-CoronaVac. For the full vaccination to be recognized, the passenger must have received their last dose 14 days before coming for all products and 28 days for Johnson & Johnson.

Passengers under the age of 18 are exempt from vaccination, but must present a negative PCR test.

Being in possession of Covid-19 insurance for the traveler is essential. If he is tested positive and asymptomatic, he will be transferred to a hotel reserved for reception in “fourteen”. This “stay” is at his expense, if it is symptomatic, he will be hospitalized. Social Security will not be of any help to you and the bill goes up very, very quickly (more than 500 € per day).