The draw for the 5th round in Ile-de-France, great encounters on the program

Like all leagues soon, the Ile-de-France region has made its draw for the 5th round of the Coupe de France. After the 4th round of this prestigious competition which took place this weekend, the league chaired by the former coach of Algeria, Nasser Sandjak made the draw for the 5th round today, in the early evening. We will notably witness a big clash between National 2 and National 1 with US Créteil Lusitanos who will receive the Sannois Saint-Gratien Agreement. The Red Star, another resident of N1, was well off with a D3 on the program. Discover the result of this draw in full below and on the Ligue Paris Île-de-France website.

The complete draw in Île-de-France

FC 93 – US Ivry Foot, Sunday October 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Mourning Enghein FC – US LUSITANOS ST-MAUR, Sunday October 17 at 2:30 p.m.

POISSY AS – STE-GENEVIÈVE SPORTS, SUNDAY 17 OCTOBER 2021 – 2:30 PM

LILAS FC – PARIS 15 AC, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 PM

SALESIENNE DE PARIS – VINCENNOIS CO, SUNDAY 17 OCTOBER 2021 – 2:30 PM

SAVIGNY FOOT CO – SÉNART-MOISSY, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 p.m.

CHARENTON CAP – ARGENTEUIL RC, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 PM

COLOMBIENNE FOOT ES – LE MÉE SPORTS FOOT, SUNDAY 17 OCTOBER 2021 – 2:30 PM

ST MICHEL FC 91 – SURESNES JS, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 PM

MACCABI PARIS UJA – CERGY PONTOISE FC, SUNDAY 17 OCTOBER 2021 – 2:30 PM

CONFLANS FC – NANTERRE ES or Palaiseau US, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 p.m.

EVRY FC – FC FLEURY 91, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 PM

CHAMBOURCY ASM – RED STAR FC, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 PM





AULNAYSIENNE ESP. – MONTREUIL FC, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 p.m.

NEUILLY MARNE SFC – RACING CFF, SUNDAY 17 OCTOBER 2021 – 2:30 p.m.

US CRÉTEIL LUSITANOS – SSG AGREEMENT, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 PM

ADAMOIS O. – BLANC MESNIL SFB, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 PM

CHATOU AS – FONTENAY SS / BOIS US, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 PM

TORCY US – TRAPPES ST QUENTIN, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 PM

CACHAN ASC CO – VERSAILLES 78 FC, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 PM

YERRES CROSNES, – ESA LINAS-MONTLHÉRY, SUNDAY OCTOBER 17, 2021 – 2:30 PM

COURBEVOIE SPORTS – HARDRICOURT US, Sunday October 17 at 2:30 p.m.