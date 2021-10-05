The Earth is darkening due to global warming and that is not good news!

If we see the Moon at night it is because it reflects sunlight. Ditto for the planets of the Solar System. And Earth is no exception. It also reflects sunlight. To designate its reflective power, astronomers speak of albedo. To measure it, of course, you have to gain height. This is what a international team of researchers. Today, she gives us results that are not reassuring.

Over the past 20 years, measurements show a decline in Earth’s albedo that researchers say is significant. Our Planet reflects half a watt less light per square meter today than it did 20 years ago. This is the equivalent of a decrease in its albedo of 0.5%.

But what can cause this phenomenon? First there is the possibility of an increase in brightness on the side of our Sun, sure. But astronomers haven’t been able to make such a connection in the past 20 years. They therefore had to look elsewhere. And they put forward an explanation for the decrease in cloud cover over the eastern Pacific Ocean. The measures of the Ceres project (Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System) confirm this. There are less and less bright and reflective low clouds over the region. Probably the result of anthropogenic global warming which causes the ocean surface temperature to rise.





Global warming: towards the disappearance of clouds and 13 ° C more?

Read more

However, the researchers had hoped that global warming, precisely, would be at the origin of an increased development of clouds. And a doped albedo. Which would have helped limit warming by sending a little more energy back from the Sun into space. But these results show the opposite.

Albedo …

> Read more on Futura

Read also on Futura