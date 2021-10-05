The Facebook breakdown did not only make people unhappy, the proof

SOCIAL MEDIA – The Facebook and Instagram platforms as well as the Whatsapp and Messenger messengers suffered a giant outage for nearly several hours, this Monday, October 4 at the end of the day. An inconvenience which aroused the dismay and incomprehension of many. But that did not make that unhappy, many users falling back on competitors of the Californian giant, like Twitter.
As you can see in our video note, the outage affected billions of users around the world. Unable to communicate on these platforms, many turned to Twitter, which posted a mockingly “welcome to everyone” message. Retweeted more than 570,000 thousand times and liked more than 3 million times, the message also displays hundreds of thousands of responses.
Anonymous users as well as celebrities responded to the thread, reacting with varying degrees of humor to Facebook’s difficulties.
It is also an opportunity for several brands to put their “community managers” to work. McDonald’s took control of Twitter: 59.6 million nuggets.
Sanitary brand Tampax also played a pun by “inserting” into the conversation.
Facebook’s misfortune has had concrete repercussions. Telegram messaging went from 56th to 5th place among the most downloaded free applications in the United States in one day, according to specialist firm SensorTower.
“Registrations are up sharply on Signal (welcome everyone)”, also tweeted this other messenger known for its data encryption.
Facebook boss Marck Zuckerberg apologized for the giant blackout in a post, sparking many skeptical, if not mocking, comments himself. The firm explained that this unprecedented failure by its length was caused by a “faulty configuration change” of its servers.
