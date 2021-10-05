The Facebook breakdown did not only make people unhappy, the proof

SOCIAL MEDIA – The Facebook and Instagram platforms as well as the Whatsapp and Messenger messengers suffered a giant outage for nearly several hours, this Monday, October 4 at the end of the day. An inconvenience which aroused the dismay and incomprehension of many. But that did not make that unhappy, many users falling back on competitors of the Californian giant, like Twitter. As you can see in our video note, the outage affected billions of users around the world. Unable to communicate on these platforms, many turned to Twitter, which posted a mockingly “welcome to everyone” message. Retweeted more than 570,000 thousand times and liked more than 3 million times, the message also displays hundreds of thousands of responses.

hello literally everyone – Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Anonymous users as well as celebrities responded to the thread, reacting with varying degrees of humor to Facebook’s difficulties.

hi what can i get u – McDonald’s (@McDonalds) October 4, 2021

It is also an opportunity for several brands to put their “community managers” to work. McDonald’s took control of Twitter: 59.6 million nuggets.

Sanitary brand Tampax also played a pun by “inserting” into the conversation.



Twitter? Guess we’ll insert ourselves right here. – Tampax US (@Tampax) October 4, 2021

Facebook’s misfortune has had concrete repercussions. Telegram messaging went from 56th to 5th place among the most downloaded free applications in the United States in one day, according to specialist firm SensorTower.