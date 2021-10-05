the first explanations of the global blackout unveiled

7 hours of global blackout, a cost of $ 6 billion … The giant blackout for Facebook, Messenger, Whatsapp and Instagram is now over on Tuesday morning.

The social networks and messaging of the Californian giant Facebook remained inaccessible for part of the day Monday before a return to normal around midnight. A new setback for the firm of Mark Zuckerberg.

Heavyweight of the Nasdaq, Facebook plunged 4.89% to 326.23 dollars, cumulating the setbacks between the accusations of a whistleblower on the group’s policy and a major outage affecting access to its networks and messaging millions of its users. Since its peaks in early September, the stock has lost 15%. Because of the fall in his shares, group boss Mark Zuckerberg, 37, lost more than $ 6 billion in a matter of hours, dropping his fortune to 121.6 billion, a Bloomberg tally says. Its losses have reached 15 billion since mid-September.

The technical incident is the “biggest failure ever observed” by Downdetector, which records user reports. “Billions of users have been affected,” the site said.

The gigantic blackout was caused by a “faulty configuration change” of routers that “coordinate traffic between servers,” Facebook said in a statement posted on its site overnight Monday to Tuesday.

The technical disruption had “cascading effects”, to the point that “many tools and systems that we use internally on a daily basis have also been affected, complicating our efforts to diagnose and repair the problem,” explains the group.





>> ALSO READ – “He grabbed my thigh under the table:” a Danish Prime Minister accuses Giscard d’Estaing of “inappropriate gestures”

Facebook already in turmoil

“At one point this morning, Facebook removed the card that allows computers around the world to find their various addresses online,” cybersecurity expert Brian Krebs summed up on his blog.

“People and businesses around the world depend on us to stay connected,” noted the group, so far silent on the exceptional incident. “We apologize to those who have been affected,” added Facebook, potentially several billion people according to various cybersecurity experts.

This failure falls very badly for the firm of Mark Zuckerberg, which is going through one of the worst crises on its reputation. In question, a former engineer, Frances Haugen, who accused the group of choosing “the profit rather than the safety” of its users, in an interview broadcast by the CBS channel on Sunday. His revelations gave new impetus to the many critics of Facebook, whose four platforms are used by some 3.5 billion people every month.

>> ALSO READ – “We had to sell our house”: deprived of income, the small landlords of Center Parcs rebel against Pierre & Vacances