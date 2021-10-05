The flagship Aluminum Dunkirk in the hands of an American investment fund

The Aluminum Dunkirk plant, January 11, 2018. PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP

A social and economic committee (CSE) was held on Monday, October 4, at Aluminum Dunkerque (North), the leading European producer of primary aluminum. After the investment fund American Industrial Partners (AIP) announced on Friday 1er October having taken control of the factory, its representatives came to meet the employees. “On paper, of course, everything is beautiful. But we have learned to beware ”, comments Laurent Geeraert, CGT secretary of the CSE. If it materializes, this change of owner will indeed sign a new chapter in the saga of the thirty-year-old foundry, which has 630 employees.

Founded in 1991, this former flagship of Pechiney was first the victim of a hostile takeover from Canadian Alcan in 2003 before being bought in 2007 by the Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto, which sold it in 2018 to Liberty. , company of the nebula GFG Alliance of the Indo-British Sanjeev Gupta.

Illustration of the opacity practiced by the latter, this acquisition was made by a skein of seven holding companies, some located in tax havens. The purchase was financed by two successive loans, the foundry being pledged to guarantee the loan: if GFG failed to repay its debt, the factory had to change hands. In March, Greensill, GFG’s main financial partner, filed for bankruptcy, weakening all of the group’s companies. This is where AIP takes the advantage, buying out some of the foundry’s debt. When Gupta eventually defaults, the fund exercises its security and becomes the owner of the pledged units.





The operation was freshly received by GFG, which said in a statement that it had offered to repay the AIP debt thanks to the refinancing undertaken by a third party – at a time when aluminum prices are at their highest, difficult to let go of such a gem. ” Instead, AIP used its loan to orchestrate an asset recovery well below market value. GFG Alliance will vigorously defend its position and interests ”, writes GFG.

Pending the settlement of the legal dispute, the foreign investment control office in France has given the green light: the American AIP is indeed the new owner of this strategic asset, of which the Ministry of the Armed Forces is a client. Bercy, which indicates that it is not aware of any negative report on AIP, known to retain its stakes in industrial companies for three to five years, claims to have obtained guarantees in terms of future investments and team stability. “But an industrial site, you have to see at ten, fifteen years, underlines Laurent Geeraert, who recalls that, during the takeover of 2018, Liberty also had promised investments. They never came.

