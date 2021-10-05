The French rail network lost 340 million minutes to users in 2018, according to UFC-Que Choisir

The aging and degraded French rail network has caused users to lose 340 million minutes on their journeys due to infrastructure failures or slowdowns, according to the UFC-Que Choisir survey, published Tuesday, October 5. This represents more than an hour lost per person in a year (68 minutes).

While five million users take the train every day, the state of the network causes slowdowns and imposed traffic stops which lengthen transport times. This weighs on the competitiveness of the train compared to other means of transport, believes the UFC-Que Choisir.

The consumers’ association recalls that at the beginning of the 1980s, 1,000 km of tracks were being renewed. In 2005, it was less than 500 km. It is the consequence of “the investment policy carried out since the beginning of the 1980s which has favored the extension of the network to the detriment of the maintenance of existing infrastructures”. In 2019, 23% of the network exceeded its optimal lifespan.

The UFC-Que Choisir compares the operation of SNCF Réseau, penalized by this underinvestment, with its European counterparts. According to her, the circulation of a train in France requires 2.8 times more agents and 1.7 times more capital than in neighboring European countries, while the supply is altered in frequency and time range. France offers, for the same level of population served, 37% fewer trains, over an atrophied hourly amplitude of two hours.





The association notes that it is the small lines that concentrate the network’s difficulties. Long neglected, they group together 70% of slowed track sections, or 22% of their length. In 2019, this secondary network was on average 37 years old, and the national network 29 years old. “The dilapidated infrastructure weighs on the quality of service, deplores the UFC, which accelerates the disaffection of users for the benefit of the car, and sets off a vicious cycle of abandonment of the train. ” She estimates that the temptation is strong to close the fine service lines, a threat which weighs on nearly 40% of this secondary network.

In order to preserve a railway “up to consumer expectations”, the UFC-Que Choisir thus calls on the public authorities to increase their financial support to SNCF Réseau to guarantee the investments necessary for the renovation and modernization of the network. It calls for performance criteria to be imposed on society. Finally, the association is in favor of maintaining fine service lines as soon as they meet a request from regional authorities or users.