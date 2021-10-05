The Goncourt Academy makes the books of relatives of jurors ineligible

After the controversy aroused by the revelation of the links between a member of the Goncourt jury and a selected author, the Academy has introduced new rules.

The Goncourt Academy announced that it adopted a rule on Tuesday making it ineligible for its award “the works of the spouses, companions or close relatives of the members of the jury”.

Adopted unanimously, this new rule, which obliges the jurors to reveal such a close link under penalty of exclusion, is the result of the revelation of the presence of links between François Noudelmann, retained in the first selection, and Camille Laurens, member of the Academy. The book in question, The Children of Cadillac, was excluded from the second selection of the Prix Goncourt, the rule taking effect immediately. France Inter had revealed on September 21 that Camille Laurens, juror of Goncourt, was the companion of François Noudelmann.

Another rule was also adopted unanimously on Tuesday: “The members of the jury who maintain a literary column in a medium refrain from reviewing the works which appear in the selection as long as these works appear there.”





Here again, Camille Laurens had been at the heart of the controversy: France Inter had raised another potential conflict of interest, a severe criticism by Camille Laurens in the newspaper Le Monde de Postcard Anne Berest, September 16, eight days after the publication of the first list of Goncourt where this novel appeared.

For the Academy, the goal is to “respect the secrecy of the vote”.

As suggested by its president Didier Decoin and his secretary Philippe Claudel, the jury of the most prestigious French literary prize acted quickly to appease criticism of the opacity of its procedures and conflicts of interest.

The Goncourt jury, which has ten members, will award its annual prize on November 3.