the government promises a “responsible” development of future parks

As soon as the presidential campaign has started, the debate is already igniting the country’s energy future. With the debates, even the controversies, on the future place of nuclear and renewable energies, both carbon-free but often opposed, the speeches are polarizing, in a context of anxiety-provoking gas and electricity prices. And wind power is no exception, its deployment being at the heart of many controversies, ranging from criticism of the distortion of the landscape to accusations of damage to biodiversity.

Indeed, while France’s energy program (PPE) plans to at least double the power supplied by these giants with blades by 2028, the question of their location seems to be more divided than ever. Evidenced by the growing discontent in certain territories, where recourse is increasing. ” A little music is settling in our country “, Regretted the Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, on the occasion of the presentation of the report of the sector on Tuesday.

An increasingly audible anti-wind refrain, and incompatible with the course set by the State of annual increase in installed capacity from 1,800 to 2,000 MW per year – far from the 1,300 MW “only” for the year 2020. For good reason, whereas in its forecasts, the RTE network operator estimates that the demand for electricity should grow by around 20% by 2035 and by 50% by 2050, develop ” massively »Renewable energies is« the only solution », Argued Barbara Pompili.

” Even if the decision to build new nuclear reactors were taken today and if the work were carried out on time and in record time, without suffering any delay, they could not be operational before 2035 at the earliest. However, the demand for electricity comes first. […] In this situation, either we are doing renewable, or we are using fossil fuel. However, we do not want to make fossil fuels “, she insisted.

And while fossil fuels (coal, oil, gas), which still represent 2/3 of energy in France and are responsible for climate change, “oto put wind power to nuclear makes no sense. France is able to walk on its two legs », Launched the president of France Energie Eolienne (FEE, which represents the sector), Nicolas Wolff.

Creation of a wind energy mediator

It is in this spirit that the Minister announced, alongside FEE, ten measures to promote growth ” mastered ” and ” responsible »Wind farms. ” JI am well aware that the installation of new wind farms is not always done without criticism or even local disputes. You would have to be blind and deaf to ignore them She said. To remedy this, she insisted on the compatibility of the projects with local environmental issues, since the prefects will have to apply ” the highest level of requirement ” on this topic. And to recall that, since 2020, a third of authorization request files have been refused, due to excessive nuisance for local residents or threats to biodiversity.

Thus, the prefects, responsible for producing maps of suitable areas, should begin to submit their work by November. And a wind power mediator, made up of a team of 4-5 general inspectors, will also be put in place. “ It could be seized by the prefects when cases are particularly difficult ”, Argued the Minister.

The fact remains that in areas classified as Natura 2000, for which the National Council for the Protection of Nature has deemed the establishment of wind farms and protection of biodiversity to be incompatible, Barbara Pompili has not ruled on a ban in principle. ” We want to look on a case-by-case basis and find the balance », She clarified.

Offshore wind power also arouses opposition from environmental associations

Promote co-construction

In addition, to reduce the impact on local residents, the ministry intends to make the mayor’s consultation compulsory from the start of next year before the launch of any project. But also to create regional energy committees, which will have to define objectives for the development of renewable energies at the level of each region ” in line with national objectives “. The idea: ” Promote the co-construction of parks and put elected officials and citizens back at the heart of the project », Specified Nicolas Wolff, president of France Energie Eolienne.





“I will soon be meeting Régions de France to work on the practical arrangements for organizing these committees. A decree published in early 2022 will define them precisely and allow them to be fully operational with a view to the next multiannual energy program, ”added the Minister..

In addition, she recalled the ambition to recover materials during dismantling – a criticism often formulated by opponents of wind power. Lashing out ” untruths “Circulating on the subject, she pointed out that 90% of existing wind turbines must already be recycled, in particular to supply the construction industry …” And that will rise to 95% from 2024. Few works can claim this level of circularity. », Insisted Barbara Pompili, at a time when the first 100% recyclable blades are being made.

Added value for the territories

That’s not all: the government also intends to tackle noise pollution. There will be ” a restriction in the event of exceeding the authorized thresholds “, with a “ systematic noise control From January 1, he clarified. As for the light impact, the orientation of lights towards the sky will be generalized at the end of 2021 to minimize it. And from mid-2022 the signals will be, as in Germany in the United States, only on when planes pass. “ The time that fleets and aircraft are equipped with transponders allowing them to communicate », Clarified Barbara Pompili, specifying that the device will soon be tested in Ardèche.

But the State wants to go further: beyond being accepted by the community, it wants ” that wind power is also a source of pride ” and ” a chance for the territories “. Thus, the sector will finance, on its electricity sales, a ” natural and cultural heritage safeguard fund ” the regions. Endowed with 30 to 40 million euros per year, it will restore and maintain various historic sites, ” 17th century washhouse ” to the “ Romanesque brick chapel », Illustrated Barbara Pompili.

“Wind power is now part of the heritage of the territories. The result is a weighty responsibility to protect this heritage alongside communities, ”insisted the president of France Energie Eolienne.

Above all, to promote this added value, it will be necessary to ensure that the production generated by the parks returns directly to the regions where they are located. And thus, offer residents “ access to a preferential green electricity tariff, so that they can access inexpensive electricity “, Argued Nicolas Wolff. But also, beyond households, offer local authorities, businesses and manufacturers supply contracts to supply themselves with this carbon-free electricity.