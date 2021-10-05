the government will check whether French tax residents have defrauded

The Pandora Papers, which are based on some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies, uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies.

Bercy promises zero indulgence. The government has launched checks on the presence or not of French tax residents among those pinned in the “Pandora Papers”, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told AFP on Tuesday (October 5th). “We cannot confirm for the moment the presence of tax residents” French, however tempered the minister.

“If French tax residents were to be involved in abusive optimization schemes, the general directorate of public finances, at my request, would immediately take the necessary steps in connection with the justice system to recover all the sums due”, said Bruno Le Maire.





The Pandora Papers, which are based on some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies, uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies. The opacity surrounding these companies located in countries or territories with very favorable taxation can be used to conceal financial assets and to evade the tax administration.

About 600 French people appear in the “Pandora Papers” survey. However, the latter may be tax residents of other countries, like Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who claims to be a Moroccan resident since 2013.