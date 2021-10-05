The group of retirement homes Orpea targeted by a PNF investigation

The Orpea group is in the sights of justice. It is not the Covid crisis, which is today worth it the interest of the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office but a matter of money, according to information from our colleagues in the magazine Challenges. A search was ordered and carried out at the headquarters of Puteaux (Hauts-de-Seine), by the Central Office for the fight against corruption and financial and fiscal offenses (OCLCIFF), in March, says the magazine. As part of this investigation, several leaders of the group were then interviewed by the police. Among these executives, the general manager of the company Yves Le Masne.

What interested investigators? The particular financial package having operated on the purchase of several retirement homes in France. Also according to the magazine, it was the Marseille prosecutor’s office that started the case following a complaint from the tax authorities, by opening a preliminary investigation for tax fraud, complicity in fraud and aggravated money laundering. TO

The case then landed in early 2017, on the office of the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office. It is the takeover of an independent retirement home by Orpea, in the Bouches-du-Rhône that would be at the origin of the first investigations. The transaction, worth nearly nine million euros, is said to have been carried out via offshore companies. A mechanism which would have aimed to reduce the taxation of sellers. Investigators also suspect the existence of retrocommissions, amounting to two million.



“Not directly concerned”