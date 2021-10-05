The IMF met with the cabinet which published a report implicating Georgieva

The Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met on Monday with representatives of the law firm WilmerHale, which published a report in mid-September implicating Kristalina Georgieva, the current managing director of the institution, said Gerry. Rice the IMF spokesperson in a statement.

Read alsoIMF chief accused of pro-Chinese zeal





In this report, Kristalina Georgieva is accused of having pressured to modify a report (the “Doing Business” report) in favor of China when she was in office at the World Bank, accusations that she rejected outright. Gerry Rice did not give more details on the content of the discussions which took place on Monday but pointed out that “The Board of Directors remains (d) determined to carry out a thorough, objective and precise examination”. IMF management should “Also to meet soon the general manager”, he added.

Irregularities

An investigation by WilmerHale, conducted at the request of the World Bank’s ethics committee, found irregularities in the drafting of the 2018 and 2020 editions of the World Bank’s “Doing Business” report. This survey scrutinizes the regulatory framework of countries to find out which ones are most favorable to starting a business. WilmerHale’s report notably mentions a meeting during which Kristalina Georgieva allegedly asked her teams to change the methodology of the report so that the ranking is more favorable to China.