the inspirations of the 2021 Nobel Prizes in Medicine

It was in a supermarket, opposite the chilli sauces aisle, that David Julius realized he wanted to unravel the mysteries of the sensation of heat.

“So you’ll have to get started!”, His wife told him at that time, told a press conference on Monday this researcher who has just received the Nobel Prize in medicine for his discoveries on the meaning of touch.

A professor at the University of California at San Francisco, he therefore used capsaicin, an active component in chili pepper that causes a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin, which reacts to heat.

With his team, they then continued to draw inspiration from nature to extend their understanding of touch: they looked at the sensation of cold thanks to menthol, then that of inflammation thanks to wasabi.

“When you study the sensory systems, (…) you learn a lot from the life around you”, explains David Julius.

Also awarded the Nobel 2021 for medicine, his colleague Ardem Patapoutian refers more to human embraces when he explains why he was interested in touch, “the meaning that is perhaps most taken for granted”.

“Touch actually includes many different aspects, such as the ability to differentiate textures, (…) emotional touch like the hug of a friend”, but also proprioception, that is to say the ability to “perceive where your limbs are in relation to your body”, explained during a separate press briefing this professor from the Scripps research institute in California.





Paradoxically, it is after a year and a half where humanity has refrained from touching each other for fear of Covid-19, that the Nobel Prize committee has chosen to reward researchers studying the fifth sense.

– Ant work –

Both researchers were honored after decades of hard work. “Everything seems to go quickly at the end (…) but first there were at least two or three years spent exploring other avenues that turned out to be wrong,” says David Julius.

For Ardem Patapoutian, this painstaking work consisted of observing mouse cells from which his team removed one protein, then the other. Each time, the researchers exerted physical pressure on the cell, which responded with an electric shock.

“After a year of work and one negative result after another, the 72nd (protein) suppressed this capacity” of the cell to react: they had therefore found the molecule responsible for the perception of mechanical stimuli.

The knowledge developed by David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian “is used to develop treatments for many diseases and therefore chronic pain”, underlined the Nobel committee in its press release.

But, warns David Julius, it is about “inhibiting chronic pain” while being careful “not to eliminate a sensation of protective or acute pain”.

“We have to be able to feel pain,” he says, “because it keeps us from hurting ourselves or allows us to realize that we are about to hurt ourselves.”

A person who does not feel pain at all could, for example, burn themselves when drinking boiling coffee, he emphasizes.

Their research could help people with allodynia, a symptom that turns a painless stimulus, such as a touch, into torture, notes Ardem Patapoutian.

But “there is still a long way to go” to achieve a cure, he concludes.