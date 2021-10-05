Good plan news The iPhone 13 Pro just found a serious competitor and it’s on sale

The latest generation of the iPhone has just come to the fore and an unexpected competitor is already stepping on the iPhone 13 Pro’s flower beds, it is the iPhone 12! The latter is offered at less than 950 €, and its characteristics make it a serious competitor to the iPhone 13!

Reduced iPhone 12 Pro: the iPhone 13’s biggest opponent

Cdiscount and Amazon are currently offering a nice reduction on the iPhone 12 Pro in its 128GB version! Instead of being offered at € 1159, the latter loses more than € 200 and still has a more than competitive configuration vis-à-vis the iPhone 13.

Buy the iPhone 12 Pro for € 949 at Cdiscount

The 13th generation of iPhone has just been announced and has been available since September 24th. However, as usual, stocks have been stormed and stores are being restocked.

But, who says new generation, says reduction in the price of previous generations. So the iPhone 12 Pro has just seen its price drop and lose more than 200 €! And this in no way detracts from the qualities of this smartphone which remains at the forefront of what is currently being done, both in terms of performance and in photos and even video.

Which makes it, somewhere, makes the iPhone 12 Pro the iPhone 13's biggest opponent.





It must be said that the iPhone 13 takes a lot from its predecessor. Between its 6.1-inch OLED screen with Super Retina XDR displaying a refresh rate of 60Hz, its still slick design and its A14 Bionic chip that runs Apple’s OS wonderfully.

In addition to that, we are also in the presence of a smartphone released recently, since launched in October of last year. Which means that we are all the same in front of a smartphone which is able to take quality photos, which has night mode, and which is able to record and shoot in 4K up to 60fps.

Offered with a reduction of 210 €, we are still in front of a smartphone of a superior quality with high-end features!

iPhone 12 Pro: the characteristics of the best opponent of the iPhone 13

This smartphone released in 2020 and developed by Apple has a 6.1-inch panel with an AMOLED screen and Super Retina XDR quality. Its processor has 6 cores and is able to run iOS 14 optimally.

Equipped with night mode, the iPhone 13 will allow you to take full advantage of its wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lens. Equipment that will allow you to capture all the moments you want!

In addition, the iPhone 12 is already compatible with 5G, you will not have to change your smartphone if you want to benefit from the new network.

