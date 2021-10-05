the iPhone 13 Pro Max screen is the best on the market according to DXOMARK too

Hailed by the first testers and DisplayMate, the screen test specialist, the iPhone 13 Pro Max boasts real improvements on its now 120 Hz screen. And DXOMARK is the latest to praise Apple’s progress in this field. domain by placing the newcomer in the first place of smartphone screens.

This is perhaps the most astonishing area where Apple has grabbed a little of its delay with great strides: the screen. Arriving on the Oled later than the competition, tweaking its Super Retina XDR screen over the versions, the Apple brand has finally crossed an expected gap this year by providing its iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max with the refresh rate at 120 Hz.

So, inevitably, the arrival of ProMotion, already used on the iPad Pro, aroused everyone’s curiosity. If our test of the iPhone 13 Pro rather welcomed the welcome innovation on the premium device, the figures of specialized laboratories strongly argue in favor of Apple. After DisplayMate, a benchmark in this field, DXOMARK has also made Apple the new king of the screen world.

A new leader far ahead of the competition

And according to the ranking published by DXOMARK on Monday, it is not a small advance that the screen of the iPhone 13 Pro Max shows in this area. He dislodges the Huawei P50 Pro for… six points! With 99 points, it is largely in the lead ahead of the former tenor, but also the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (91) and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (90), or the OnePlus 9 Pro which completes the Top 5 (89).

It is still 11 points more than the screen of the iPhone 12 Pro Max which slips to 10th place (88). And this is explained by many improvements made by Apple both in terms of much better brightness and adaptive refresh rate.

“Its fluidity and precision when navigating, its excellent color fidelity and its exceptional HDR10 rendering contribute to a very pleasant multimedia experience in all conditions.DXOMARK notes in its report, which also underlines the excellent color fidelity in any viewing position of the screen and very good control over artifacts.





If the maximum brightness announced (standard conditions) by Apple is now 1200 nits, the Ile-de-France laboratory has recorded an average of 1066 nits. That’s less than the Galaxy S21 Ultra and its 1379 nits, but the iPhone 13 Pro Max handles changes in lighting conditions better, offers consistent contrast and “provides the most accurate details among all devices»Tested.

It is therefore logical that it obtains the best readability score, even if the Galaxy S21 Ultra is brighter indoors, but with less detail in the hair in particular (photo above). “The iPhone 13 Pro Max (…) offers the most faithful image rendering», Concludes DXOMARK, which also underlines the screen’s better readability in sunlight, which retains more natural-looking colors.

Default parameters to modify

Comparing the best smartphones on the market at the screen level, DXOMARK notes that Apple’s ultra premium device handles artifacts better, including flicker (twice as fast as the competition to be less noticeable) and n ‘ has almost no aliasing unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra which struggles in particular in the display of white dots depending on the lighting conditions, where the iPhone 13 Pro Max adapts it to the illuminant when the True Tone function (adaptation colors in ambient light) is activated. It thus offers a screen that is less yellowish than its predecessor.

It is finally at the level of the default parameters that the laboratory deplores the settings chosen by Apple. When reading at night, the device still appears too dark (without the blue light filter activated). It is therefore necessary to adjust options such as True Tone in particular.

Ultra-faithful colors

In terms of colors, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is very faithful as is often the case with Apple, whether for the sRGB or DCI-P3 color space. There isn’t a color that isn’t true to the target color, according to engineers who tested the device’s screen. It does not oversaturate when the environment is too white.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max tends to give a warmer shade to videos while Samsung goes for cooler shades. The latter handles low light better while Apple will tend to be darker and force users to manually increase the brightness.

What makes the iPhone 13 Pro Max a better screen compared to the competition according to DXOMARK is its ability to adapt perfectly smoothly to changing lighting conditions in all use cases. “Users will benefit from a consistently pleasant visual experience in terms of brightness, contrast and color,” summarizes the laboratory. And for that, no need to display the highest level of brightness if the use is not optimized behind to offer a faithful and detailed rendering of the content.