The Italian left offers itself a first tour of the city, the M5S routed – Liberation

The Democratic Party comes out in force from the first round of municipal elections in Italy, winning several major cities in the country, including Milan, Bologna and Naples, at the expense of the right and the 5-Star Movement.

Six months after his departure from Sciences-Po Paris and his return to Italy, Enrico Letta recorded his first success at the head of the Democratic Party (PD) on Monday. The center-left candidates came out largely victorious in the first round of partial municipal elections, which constituted the first electoral meeting since the pandemic.

“It is extraordinary to see the results we have obtained in the three major cities of our country, namely Naples, Bologna and Milan, welcomed the former President of the Council. When I was asked to return to Italy last March, it seemed inevitable that the country was heading towards a victory from the right of Salvini and Meloni [respectivement leaders des deux partis d’extrême droite, Ligue et Fratelli d’Italia, ndlr]. Today, I think it’s clear, the right is beatable. ”

In these three cities, the left center wins in the first round. In Milan, the mayor Giuseppe Sala, registered in the ranks of the European Greens, is re-elected with 57.8% of the vote. In Naples and Bologna, where the Democratic Party had made an agreement with the 5 Star Movement now led by Giuseppe Conte, the Democratic Party candidates, Gaetano Manfredi and Matteo Lepore, obtain more than 62% of the votes. In Turin, the Democratic list is on a favorable waiver before the second round which will take place in two weeks and, in Rome, the former minister Roberto Gualtieri leaves with three points behind the candidate of the right Enrico Michetti (31%) but he can hope to recover some of the votes from Carlo Calenda’s centrist list (18% of the vote).





In these two cities, the ballot confirmed the bankruptcy of the local experience of the 5-star Movement. In Turin, the outgoing mayor, Chiara Appendino, weighed down by her record, had preferred not to stand again. Her successor barely obtains 8%. In Rome, Virginia Raggi fared better with nearly 20% of the vote, obtained mainly in the suburbs, but she finished third. Bitter and in contradiction with the indications of Giuseppe Conte (“Never with the right”), Virginia Raggi declined to give voting instructions for the second round: “I really thank the citizens who trusted me and I assure them that their vote will not be sold off in the end of season sales.” In general, the movement of Beppe Grillo, which had triumphed in 2016, is the big loser of the ballot. In Milan, the M5S obtains only 3% of the votes.

Crossed by internal conflicts (with a fringe of the party which questions the nationalist and anti-European line of Matteo Salvini), the League also emerges weakened from the partial municipal elections which mark a halt for the sovereignists and the populists. Overall, the right-wing and far-right coalition has “Took a nice slap, no need to deny it”, let go of a former minister.

Mario Draghi Reinforced

Giorgia Meloni, at the head of Fratelli d’Italia is progressing everywhere but less than she expected and she does not compensate for the losses of the League. A failure in the second round of municipal elections in Rome and Turin could lead to settling of scores. Back on the public scene, Silvio Berlusconi has already criticized the modest profile of the local candidates presented by the right. “It is still possible to reach Rome”, We assure the side of Giorgia Meloni, where we calculate that at the national level, abstention exceeds 45%.

Totally absent from the electoral competition, Mario Draghi emerges from the ordeal strengthened. Rather, the ballot boxes have benefited the moderate forces that support him. The President of the Council could take advantage of this to accelerate the reform plan. From today, he could start the tax reform that the right saw a dim view.