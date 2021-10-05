The Landivisiau gas plant will be operational in January 2022 – Brittany







It is in January 2022 that the Landivisiau gas plant will officially produce electricity. With a month late, therefore, on the date announced by its manufacturer, TotalEnergies. “We have already started some tests on ancillary systems, such as the fire network, machine lubrication or the electrical system. Everything that will allow the turbine to start, ”explains Christophe Marette, project director. A turbine whose tests are scheduled in a few days, before the end of October.

As a reminder, the Landivisiau gas-fired power station and its 446 megawatts should make it possible to secure the electricity supply in Brittany, especially during peaks in consumption, in winter.

No problem with the size of the pipeline

“The first tests could not be done this summer because some operations took longer than expected, due to technical and mechanical problems. But that is part of the normal risks, ”reassures Total Energies. Nothing to do, therefore, with a problem of sizing the gas pipelines connecting the power station to the gas network and built by GRTgaz, mentioned by the magazine Challenges, in its September 26 edition.

“The plant has been connected since June, it has already been supplied with gas through these pipes,” explains Total Energies, refuting any problem. “The sizing of the GRTgaz pipelines and transmission network meets the needs of the power plant and other customers in the area. It was defined in consultation with the customer and the regulator and has never been called into question ”, reacted GRTgaz, for its part, in a press release.





“There is no industrial disaster”, recalled Christophe Marette, in reaction to the article in Challenges. The project director is pleased with the minimal delay, while the site took place in the midst of a covid period. “We have made great efforts to limit the planning drift. ”

Pointed by opponents, a concern in the construction of a building that will eventually accommodate the parts store has been admitted. “There was a problem when pouring a concrete slab. It has been completely taken up. There is no safety issue with this construction. “

Still 300 people on the site

Currently, between 300 and 350 people are still working on the site, in Landivisiau. There remains in particular the cladding of the boiler and the landscaping to be done. A large part of the staff is mainly present to supervise the tests, until January. A small team will then remain, as an extra, after commissioning. Then, around forty employees will be autonomous to operate this tool, the project of which was launched in 2011.