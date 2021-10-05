the launch date is precise

Oppo plans to launch ColorOS 12 on October 11. The Chinese manufacturer announces in parallel offering a three-year software monitoring on its Find X range.

Contrary to what Oppo had announced, ColorOS 12 was not released for the second half of September. This time, the Chinese manufacturer announced a firm and definitive date for the launch of its interface based on Android 12.

At an event scheduled for 11 October 2021 at 11 a.m., Oppo plans to reveal “ all the details on this new versionAs well as its deployment schedule. We only know that the owners of Find X3 Pro in Indonesia and Malaysia will be the first to benefit from it.

“Fastest” update

The goal of this major new update is clear: “Cover more than 110 devices – smartphones and connected objects combined – and 150 million users around the world”, wrote the brand in a press release. That would make it “The biggest and fastest update in Oppo history”.





It remains to be seen what the manufacturer means by ” the fastest “. Should we understand one of the fastest in execution compared to other manufacturers? Because, it will not be the first announced, Oppo offering its version of Android 12 just after that of Samsung with One UI 4. Or should we understand that users of Oppo smartphones will have their update available more quickly on their devices?

Better software tracking

Anyway, the Chinese manufacturer, like more and more industry players like Samsung or Xiaomi, in turn announces its intention to offer three years of Android updates. This promise only applies to the Find X series. The Reno, F and K models will receive two years of updates. Oppo also specifies that“Some models of the A series will benefit” .

The security corrective patches will be deployed for 4 years on the Find X, Reno, F and K series, and for 3 years on the A series.

Recall further that it could be the last version of ColorOS, given that OnePlus recently announced the merger of OxygenOS and ColorOS in a “new global, unified and modernized operating system ”.If we already know that no OnePlus smartphone will ship OxygenOS out of the box from the end of 2022, we do not yet know the planned timetable for Oppo.