the liberal government overthrown in the midst of a health crisis

A large majority against the Romanian government. The motion of censure against the liberal government was adopted by the Romanian Parliament on Tuesday, October 5. It collected 281 votes, significantly more than the 234 required, according to official results, paving the way for a period of political instability in the middle of the fourth wave of Covid-19, several doctors citing “conditions of war” in the hospital.

In place since the December elections, Prime Minister Florin Citu, a 49-year-old former banker, had in recent months become the pet peeve of both right and left. Unlikely allies in normal times, the elected members of the USR (center right), former member of the ruling coalition, of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, opposition) and of the far-right AUR party voted together to remove the ‘executive.





The liberals (PNL, in power) boycotted the vote, denouncing an action “irresponsible” of these three formations. “What will you gain by plunging the country into chaos?”, had launched the Prime Minister, at the beginning of the session of the Parliament, by addressing the parties having tabled this motion.

His government will continue to act in the interim until center-right President Klaus Iohannis appoints a new prime minister. But that will require it to find a majority, a task that promises to be complicated.