The most selected French novels of the 2021 Fall Grand Prix

While waiting for the second list of Goncourt, which will be unveiled on Tuesday, October 5, here are the novels of the literary re-entry which were retained by the first lists of the grand prix d’automne – Goncourt, Renaudot, Femina, Médicis, December, Interallié and Académie French. Good news, the number of titles cited increased by 10.2% compared to 2020. Weekly Books counted 59 books written by 34 novelists and 25 novelists.

The big favorite is Mohamed Mbougar Sarr which appears on 6 lists including those of Goncourt, Femina and Renaudot. The author of The most secret memory of men, published on August 19 by Philippe Rey, is a phenomenon in France and abroad. His book has been preempted in English but also by E / O in Italy, Gyldendal norsk in Norway, Gads in Denmark and Trei / Pandora in Romania. German publishers fought each other at auction for this text, which eventually went to Hanser for a six-figure sum. In total, contracts have been or will be concluded in 16 languages!

Behind, Abel Quentin (The etampes indicator, the Observatory), Maria Pourchet (Fire, Fayard) and Christophe Donner (France goy, Grasset) are mentioned on four lists each. The Femina, who announced their second list on September 29, reiterate their support for the two darlings Abel Quentin and Mohamed Mbougar Sarr but still grow Clara Dupont-Monod – also present on the Goncourt and Interallié lists, or Ananda Devi, also retained by December.

Boost for independent publishers





Photo MBD / LH

The independents, little present last year, are making a big comeback in prices with Philippe Rey editions. Already selected by four literary prizes but not yet distinguished, Maud Ventura (My husband, L’iconoclaste) returns to the front of the stage with two mentions, one in the Medici, the other in December. The Parisian house is also part of this 2021 cuvée with the journalist Mathieu Palain and his novel Don’t stop running, cited by Renaudot and L’Interallié. Verdier, who had already distinguished himself in 2020 in the selections of Goncourt, the December prize and the Medici with Theseus his new life of Camille de Toledo replace its re-entry but in a more discreet way with Mahmoud or the rising waters. Written by Antoine Wauters, the novel is present in the list of the Medici and December.

With almost a third of independent publishers selected, the Medici is the autumn prize that gives them the best part. We notice in particular After the avalanche ofArrigo Lessana at Exils.

In tune with booksellers

This year, the juries also seem to be in tune with the booksellers. More than half of the books selected in the 17e Booksellers’ charts are present in at least one fall award. Among the first ten titles, only the work of Cecile Coulon ranked second (Alone in her home, L’iconoclaste) is not on any price list. The first, Bastard child of Sorj Chalandon, is only present in the selection of Goncourt.

By editorial group, Madrigall wins with 28 citations (including 12 for Gallimard) ahead of Hachette with 25 citations (including 13 for Grasset). Media Participtions follows with 8 citations ahead of Albin Michel, Editis and Humensis (5 citations each). Per house, behind Grasset and Gallimard, we find Stock (6), Philippe Rey (also 6, with only one novel), Flammarion (5), Fayard, L’iconoclaste and l’Observatoire (4 each).