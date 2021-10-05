More

    The Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian

    By SudOuest.fr with AFP

    For their “revolutionary discoveries” on the nervous system, David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine

    The 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded on Monday to American David Julius and American Lebanese-Armenian Ardem Patapoutian, for their findings on how the nervous system senses temperature and touch it.

    Their “revolutionary discoveries” have “made it possible to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses which allow us to perceive and adapt to the world”, indicated the Nobel jury in Stockholm.

    David Julius, 65, a professor at the University of California, used capsaicin, an active component in chili peppers that causes a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in nerve endings in the skin that responds to heat.

    Ardem Patapoutian, a professor at Scripps Research in California born in 1967, used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a new class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.

    In addition to messenger RNA vaccines, experts in cell adhesion, new avenues for rheumatology treatments, champions of epigenetics or resistance to antibiotics could have collected the laurels for the 120th anniversary of the awards, according to science award experts.

    Last year, in the midst of a pandemic, the 2020 prize went to virologists, three discoverers of the dreaded hepatitis C.

    The Nobel season continues in Stockholm on Tuesday with physics, Wednesday with chemistry, before the long-awaited literature prizes on Thursday and peace prizes on Friday, the only prize awarded in Oslo. The most recent economy price closes the vintage next Monday.


