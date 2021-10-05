The Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded on Tuesday to two experts in the physical modeling of climate change, the Japanese-American Syukuro Manabe and the German Klaus Hasselmann, as well as to the Italian theorist Giorgio Parisi.

It is a price split in two. It first of all rewards the American-Japanese Syukuro Manabe and the German Klaus Hasselmann for their pioneering work on climate science.





Syukuro Manabe demonstrated in the 1960s the link between CO2 emissions and global warming, it seems obvious today, but it still had to be proven. Syukuro Manabe has something to do with it: his work has also laid the foundations for current climate models.

Klaus Hasselmann is another pioneer in the field. In the 1970s, he notably worked on the links between weather and climate. It has also contributed to a better understanding of global warming and the responsibility of human activities. The methods he developed have made it possible to prove it.

This Nobel Prize also rewards an Italian, Giorgio Parisi. It is the theory of complex systems that won him this prize. How do fluctuations on the scale of the infinitely small have repercussions on a planetary scale?

Applications in biology or neuroscience

Very important work in climate matters, but which also has implications in biology, neuroscience or even computer science.

This is what the Nobel committee wanted to underline, noting that our knowledge of the climate today is based on solid scientific foundations, foundations that the winners of the day have helped to build.