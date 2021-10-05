The Nobel Prize in Physics rewards two experts in the physical modeling of climate change and a theorist

A year after having rewarded a trio of experts in galactic black holes, the Nobel in physics 2021 is again awarded to three scientists: two experts in the physical modeling of climate change, the American-Japanese Syukuro Manabe and the German Klaus Hasselmann, as well as the Italian Giorgio Parisi, theorist of complex physical systems, announced Tuesday, October 5 the Nobel committee in Stockholm.

For the first half, the prize jointly rewards Manabe, 90, and Hasselmann, 89, both meteorological researchers, “For the physical modeling of the Earth’s climate and for having quantified its variability and reliably predicted global warming”, according to the jury.

With this prize awarded in the midst of the climate crisis, the Nobel Committee rewards Manabe’s foundational work on the greenhouse effect, carried out during the 1960s, which showed that the levels of CO 2 in the atmosphere corresponded to the increase in Earth temperatures.

The German Hasselman, meanwhile, is credited for having succeeded in establishing reliable climate models despite the large weather variations.

The other half of the price goes to Parisi, 73, “For the discovery of the interaction of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scale”. His arduous labors have been among “The most important contributions” to the so-called theory of complex systems.

Last year, the prize was awarded to the Briton Roger Penrose, the German Reinhard Genzel and the American Andrea Ghez, three pioneers in research on black holes, these celestial objects from which nothing can escape.





Astronomy was also crowned in 2019, for the discovery of the first exoplanet, leaving prognosticators to think that the price of physics would move away from Space this year.

Quantum physicists as well as Parisi served as favorites, according to experts, even though dozens of researchers around the world were considered nobelizable in physics.

Awaiting the Nobel Prize for Literature and Peace

The prestigious award is the second of the season after the Nobel Prize in medicine, which was awarded on Monday to two specialists in the nervous system and touch, Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, whose work paved the way for combating chronic pain .

The Hungarian Katalin Kariko and the American Drew Weissman, pioneers of messenger RNA vaccines, who were among the favorites, could have a second chance, in chemistry on Wednesday.

The Literature Prize, the most anticipated event of the general public with the Nobel Peace Prize, on Friday in Oslo, will be announced Thursday by the Swedish Academy. As for peace, the prize is particularly open this year, with among the favorites organizations defending press freedom and the Belarusian opponent Svetlana Tsikhanovskaïa. The more recently created savings prize will close the season on Monday.