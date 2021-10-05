The number of third doses of vaccine has exploded

Throughout the summer, and during the first three weeks of September, the number of third doses of anti-Covid vaccine administered in Luxembourg remained minimal. For example, on September 21, nine third doses were given, compared to 547 first and 793 second injections.

However, last week, the figures for this third dose exploded according to data released by the government. Over five days, 4,011 additional injections were given. While at the same time 1,456 first doses and 2,291 second doses were injected. Over the five days, the third doses therefore represent 51.7% of the total of the 7,758 vaccines distributed.

“Booster” dose

A development corresponding, on the one hand, to a slowdown in the rate of vaccination. With more than 63% of the total population now enjoying full vaccination coverage, fewer people remain to be vaccinated. On the other hand, the Ministry of Health announced, in mid-September, a dose of complementary vaccine for people already vaccinated but over 75 years old, living in accommodation or on dialysis.

A decision that responded to the recommendations of the Superior Council of Infectious Diseases, favorable to this dose “booster” for the most fragile people. The first invitations for this third dose were to be sent from September 17, and the mobile vaccination teams of the Department of Health were also to take the road to meet the residents of accommodation facilities.

(jw / The essential)