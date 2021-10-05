The Paris Bourse ends up 1.52%

The Paris Bourse recovered on Tuesday after a difficult start to the week, ending with a sharp rebound of 1.52%, the energy sector logically benefiting from the surge in oil prices.

The CAC 40 index gained 98.62 points to 6,576.28 points, ending three consecutive sessions of decline.

“Overall we were a bit on a catch-up dynamic today,” notes Andrea Tuéni, analyst for Saxo Bank, interviewed by AFP.

After opening to equilibrium, the Parisian rating accelerated after the figure for activity in services in the United States, which rose more than expected in September.

US activity is solid despite persistent difficulties related to employment, logistics and supply, according to the index of the professional federation ISM.

“We have the impression that the markets choose their theme every day: what can be negative one day will not necessarily be the next day, which makes the sessions more nervous and uncertain”, tempers the specialist.

“We feel that there are themes that are scary”, such as inflation, energy prices, the situation in China, but despite this, underlines the expert, “there is still this capacity today to start again. forward, it is a sign of strength for the moment “but” in the last sessions, there is more vigilance “.





Energy and banking in the lead

Energy-related stocks continued to benefit from the rise in energy prices: heavyweight in the rating, TotalEnergies gained 2.99% to 43.35 euros and the electrician EDF arrogated 5.49% to 12.50 euros.

Bank securities, such as Crédit Agricole (+ 5.67% to 1.44 euros) Societe Generale (+ 4.34% to 27.90 euros) and BNP Paribas (+ 4.62% to 56.88 euros) benefited from the continued strengthening of yields in the sovereign debt market.

Orpea investigation

The French group Orpea (private clinics and retirement homes) is targeted by a preliminary investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) relating to the sale of a retirement home in 2008 and its headquarters were searched, AFP learned on Tuesday. from corroborating sources. The title fell 4.46% to 95.54 euros after tumbling almost 10% during the session.

SMCP supported by a positive rating

The action of the fashion group benefited (+ 6.67% to 7.28 euros) from a note from Jefferies which raised its recommendation on the title to the “ buy ”, a change motivated by the probable exit and imminent “weakened” major shareholder of the company, Bloomberg says.

Bic erased

The French giant of disposable pens, lighters and razors Bic lost 6.41% to 48.20 euros, the financial agency Bloomberg reporting sales of more than 2.1 million shares by an institutional shareholder, the Swede Alecta.

Euronext CAC40