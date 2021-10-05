the poignant message of support from Galthié to Arthur Vincent, seriously injured

The coach of the XV of France assured on Twitter not to doubt the return in blue of the center of Montpellier, victim of a ruptured knee ligaments.

On Monday, the terrible news broke. Hit in the knee, Arthur Vincent will be absent between “ six and eight months “. On Saturday, against La Rochelle, the center repositioned on the wing by Philippe Saint-André twisted for the first time in pain after his foot remained planted in the lawn. He chose to stay on the pitch before collapsing on the next action and leaving the pitch in tears. The past MRI confirmed the fear: rupture of the cruciate ligaments of the left knee.

A serious injury that affected the coach of the XV of France. Fabien Galthié posted on Twitter a message of support, and full of emotion, for his young player who will miss the November tour and the next Six Nations Tournament. “Dear Arthur. We are in pain following the announcement of your serious injury. With all the staff we wish you a lot of courage to go through this period without playing. While waiting to see you again soon on the ground, we do not doubt your return among us.“





14 selections, including ten tenure, under the Galthié era

Proof of the importance of the player, with an irreproachable state of mind, for the staff of the XV of France. And his confidence in the young 22-year-old. It was Galthié who launched the double under-20 world champion (he was even captain of the Bleuets in 2019) among the big blues. By making an important player since Arthur Vincent has 14 selections, including ten tenure, in the center of the tricolor attack. Last summer, the Montpellier driver was one of the few to start the three tests (in ten days…) against Australia.

