the presentation date revealed by Google

Google has officially revealed the presentation date for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. See you in mid-October.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be presented on October 19, 2021. Precisely at 7 pm (Paris time). The brand has indeed put online a page dedicated to the event. Remember that this date was already foreseen.

The page is intended to be a little interactive and offers you to change the general theme of the site by pressing a button at the bottom of the screen. This obviously refers to Material You, the flagship function of Android 12. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would therefore run natively under the stable version of the most recent OS from Google.

Page dedicated to the Google Pixel 6 event // Source: Google



The eagerly awaited Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

We can also see what appears to be the front of the Pixel 6 Pro on the event site. Not very surprising, Google had already revealed a lot of things about the design of its future smartphones, including official renderings to raise the impatience of users.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in particular promise to break with the previous generation. The Pixel 5 stood out for its sobriety, its successors, on the contrary, rely on a photo module with a particular design: protruding and crossing the rear face from one edge to the other, horizontally.

Moreover, we can already get an idea of ​​the photo and video quality of the Pixel 6 Pro through a grip relayed on YouTube. In any case, many of you have told us that you are particularly waiting for these new smartphones from Google. We share your enthusiasm and we therefore give you an appointment on October 19 to follow all this live.

To go to the site dedicated to the event, click here.