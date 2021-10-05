The reactions of the opponents at the end of LOSC – OM

While the LOSC continues with a third straight victory in Ligue 1, Marseille can no longer do it. Defeated by the defending Champion (2-0) in a one-sided game, some players and Jorge Sampaoli, the Olympian coach, explain that the victory is totally deserved for the Mastiffs.

For the Argentinian coach, there is no doubt that Lille dominated the debates very clearly, preventing the Marseillais from having control of the ball, and playing the blocks beautifully: “ We did not manage to have control of the game. We lost too many balls and Lille are a team that plays very well against and has a very fast attacking game. The match went in the direction where Lille wanted to go. You have to work a lot to be able to dominate more. You have to keep going through the game to win matches. You have to better control the ball and know how to use it well in a Championship where there is a lot of speed and blocks. Today, the team did not understand which match they should play and we ended up playing as Lille wanted so that’s why we lost ”, Jorge Sampaoli explains in the traditional post-match press conference.





The same goes for Luan Peres, OM defensive midfielder, who explains that Lille’s victory is deserved, and that OM must imperatively revive after 5 games without winning, in all competitions: “Yes, they are the reigning French champions. We are also a good team. We haven’t had a good week with two losses and a draw. We will have to put our heads back to the place. We did different matches. It was complicated. Lille, when they found out and went about it, was easy for them. Lille deserved despite the fact that we also touched the post ”, said the Brazilian in front of the microphone of Canal + Sport. “

For his part, the young Mattéo Guendouzi, addresses the death of Bernard Tapie, former emblematic president of OM. According to him, he failed to win for the one nicknamed “the boss”: “It’s a shock for everyone. It is a shock for all the people of the club, for all the people of Marseille and for all the players too. Tonight, we were also keen to win the match for him and for his family. We did not manage to do it but we are wholeheartedly with his family, whether it is the club or the players. Everyone, we offer our deepest condolences. We will be with them if they need us, with great pleasure. “