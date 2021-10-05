The real star of this Paris Fashion Week is Cardi B

PEOPLE – Paris Fashion Week is coming to an end this Tuesday, October 5. What should we take away from it? The special episode of Simpson written with Balenciaga, the return of retro skirts from Dior, the big show for the ten years of creation by Olivier Rousteing at Balmain? Better: Cardi B. The American rap star, present in France since the start of the festivities alongside his partner, the rapper Offset, put the package in terms of clothing at each of his appearances. Latest example to date? This Sunday, Place Vendôme.

Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

The interpreter of WAP, who some have compared to a teletubby or Kermit the Frog, appeared in a green jumpsuit, covering his body, hands and legs entirely. The rim around her head is reminiscent of the little lace cups that babies used to wear. The look, designed by its stylist Kollin Carter, is signed Richard Quinn, a fashionable British designer who has already dressed the artist on several occasions. In this case, this outfit comes straight from the latest collection of the designer, presented last September in London.

Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

The same day, she relapsed. This time in purple. The headband and sunglasses, too.

Francois Durand via Getty Images

The day before, Cardi B had already overshadowed the guests of the Balenciaga show on the red carpet, dressed in a large coat covered with press clippings, an imposing hat in the shape of a lampshade, a pair of boots and gloves from the brand founded in 1919.

Richard Bord via Getty Images

Much more spicy, the trench coat she wore Friday, October 1 in the evening was covered with studs on the shoulders and wrists. At his feet? Rick Owens platforms to ensure the rock’n roll spirit.



Pierre Suu via Getty Images

Finally, that same Friday, the rapper walked the streets of Paris in the surreal golden creations of the current artistic director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry, fashion designer with whom she collaborated for her clip with Lizzo, Rumors.

MEGA via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 29: Cardi B is seen on September 29, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Neil Warner / MEGA / GC Images)

Cardi B’s “fashion” visit began on Tuesday, September 29, on the occasion of the inauguration of the retrospective at the Decorative Arts Museum dedicated to Thierry Mugler, a designer with spectacular creations that the rapper often wears on red carpets. This Tuesday, she was no exception to the rule, as evidenced by the two outfits in which she appeared during the evening. The first: a shimmering red dress, overhung by a feather awning. It dates from 1995 and was presented during a bombastic show, given at the Cirque d’Hiver to celebrate the couturier’s twenty years of creation.

Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

The second: a black dress. Designed around a corset, it is inspired by spiders, as suggested by the name of the emblematic collection from which it came: “Insects” (1997).

MEGA via Getty Images