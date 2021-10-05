the reframing of Florentino Perez on the Mbappé case

EXCLUDED RMC SPORT – The president of Real Madrid made a point of clarifying his remarks concerning a signature with Kylian Mbappé from January 1.

At the end of his contract with PSG next June, Kylian Mbappé is free to sign with any club for next season from January. From January 1? This is what the Spanish press argues and especially El Debate, to which Florentino Perez spent a little visit. According to the Spanish newspaper, the president of Real Madrid has said he hopes everything will be settled on January 1.

Florentino Perez: “With respect for PSG with which we have good relations”

It did not take more to panic the planet transfer window, especially after the statements of Kylian Mbappé at the microphone of Jérôme Rothen where the PSG striker explained that he had warned PSG of his desire to leave at the end of July. A subject, as well as others, that he will discuss at length in the exceptional interview broadcast on RMC from 6 p.m. this Tuesday in the program Rothen ignites.





Contacted by RMC Sport, Florentino Perez made a point of clarifying: “My words have been misinterpreted. What I said is that I have to wait until next year to have news and this, always in respect of PSG with which we have a good relationship with. “

A subject that promises to be hot when the question of Kylian Mbappé’s extension to PSG is still not ruled out and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi had declared that Kylian Mbappé would never leave Paris Saint-Germain free.

His aborted departure at the transfer window, his possible extension, the France team, the Euro or even his supposed arrogance, Kylian Mbappé does not elude any subject in his river interview to find in Rothen ignites, Tuesday at 6 p.m., and in the aftermath in podcast on all your usual platforms.